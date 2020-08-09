RICHARD´S WINS CONTINUE AND SO DOES THE HEAT





Today Montgo played a Stableford Competition our sponsor was Robin Thatcher.

A small field of 16 players turned out to play in the sweltering heat and humidity, there were some particularly good scores and one exceedingly good score

Our winner was Richard Delaney with a whopping 44 points, 2nd was Sally Cottrell with 37 points, in 3rd place came Alan Lowans with 33 points and 4th place went to Nigel Siddall with 30 points. There were 2 nearest the pins on the 3rd and 16th and these were won by Sally on the 3rd and Ros Fletcher won the 16th.

There were no two´s today.

Our charity hazard were the bunkers on the 12th hole and this brought in more euros from the unfortunate players that went into the bunkers. Each week the charity hazard raises money for the Captain elect Sue Burman´s Charity which she will announce later in the year.

We welcomed 1 guest Karl Knoll

Next week is the Oliva Nova Cup a Medal competition sponsored by Oliva Nova. Please book in early as we have limited places.