



Wakening (9-1), Veracious (6-5), Coltrane (8-15), Anywayyoulookatit (6-5) and Present Chief (13-8) 194-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator and 1,014-1 Canadian

By Andrew Atkinson

Jonjo O’Neill trained fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Anywayyoulookatit and Present Chief completed a 5-1 double at Uttoxeter on Saturday night under jockey Jonjo O’Neill jnr – and a 1,014-1 Canadian.

Seven-year-old Anywayyoulookatit landed the atheraces.com Handicap Chase over 3 miles, beating West To Cross Gales by half a length.

Present Chief won the atheraces.com Handicap Hurdle over 2m 7f, gaining a 3 3/4 length victory ahead of Little Saint.

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Elleon (13-2) and Beni Light (4-1) were placed at the Staffordshire meeting.

At Newmarket Wakening (9-1) and Coltrane (8-15) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 15-1 double.

Wakening (9-1), Veracious (6-5), Coltrane (8-15), Anywayyoulookatit (6-5) and Present Chief (13-8) returned a 194-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator and a 1,014-1 Canadian bet.

*Fly Miss Helen, trained by Richard Hannon jnr and ridden by Sean Levey, sadly suffered a fatal injury in running in the Group 3 C1 BetWay Stakes for Fillies and Mares at Newmarket racing headquarters, it being only the two- year-old’s second career run, that made a winning debut at Newbury in July.

The post Newmarket and Uttoxeter success for Atkinson appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.