By Andrew Atkinson

Veracious was a winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.info on Saturday when winning the BetVictor British EBF Dick Hern Listed Stakes over 7 furlongs at Haydock Park.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore, five year old Veracious (11-10) gained a 3/4 length win ahead of Posted (16-1), with Farzeen (13-2) third.

The post Veracious winning fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip at Haydock appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.