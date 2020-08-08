Royal winner fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Wakening 9-1 lands BetWay Stakes at Newmarket





By Andrew Atkinson

Her Majesty The Queen owned Wakening – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed the Betway Newcomers Maiden Fillies Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Trained by John Gosden and ridden by Robert Havlin, Wakening gained a neck win over Martin Meade trained Statement ridden by Harry Bentley, with William Haggas trained Babbindi, third, in the 7 furlongs race at Headquarters.

Toro Dorado (4-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third at Haydock Park under Ryan Moore in the BetVictor Handicap over 7f, behind winner Kayewhykelly and Star Of Valour.

Motataabeq (7-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info tip was squeezed out of a place when finishing fourth at Ascot, beaten a neck and a neck under Cieron Fallon.

