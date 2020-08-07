



The historic area of ​​Eras de la Sal will host the 18th International Festival of Bands from August 21 to 23 in the historic area of ​​Eras de la Sal.

The festival will begin with the host band, “Los Saleroso”, on August 21, performing under the baton of their new director, Manuel García. On the 22nd it will be the turn of the San Sebastián Musical Association (Padua, Granada), directed by Víctor Manuel Ferrer.

The festival will be closed by the Big Band “Los Gavilanes” (Alicante), under the direction of Ángel Fernández. The capacity will be 400 people and tickets are already on sale at the Municipal Theatre at 5 euros.