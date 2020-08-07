



San Fulgencio has announced a new package of financial aid for SMEs, micro-SMEs, self-employed people and professionals in the town, whose commercial activity has been affected by the Covid-19 crisis. These direct grants aim to help the recovery of entrepreneurs, working and supporting the local business network.

The total amount of the subsidy amounts to 242,274 euros, of which approximately 39,760 euros has been contributed by the Alicante Provincial Council, which that will allow employers to receive up to 2,000 euros to overcome this temporary situation.

Aid is aimed at defraying general operating expenses such as rent, interest on loans or rental of commercial vehicles from companies established in the municipality.

The grants may be requested by those who have been forced to suspend their activity during the period of confinement, or who, although they have not had to close, have seen their turnover reduced by at least 50% during the months of April and May.

Applications can be made until Thursday, August 20, electronically, by accessing the “Outstanding Procedures” section of the San Fulgencio City Council Electronic Office (https://sanfulgencio.sedelectronica.es).