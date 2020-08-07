‘Mike Probert talks Golf 





Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Changes at La Finca Golf Resort

While most local golf courses re-opened on the 11th May 2020 the exclusive La Finca Resort remained closed until the 30th July 2020 but they have been busy during the closure making numerous changes to the hotel and clubhouse area and on the golf course itself and these changes can be summarised as follows:

The Golf Course

The course is rated number 42 in the top 100 golf courses in Europe and all the hollow tining has been done during the shutdown as well as re-seeding the aprons with Agrosti grass. In addition some landscaping has been done with the addition of some new trees, new bridges on holes 13 and 16 plus a major re-design of the now signature par 3 16th hole.

The Club-House

Extra storage space has been created for golf bags and golf carts.

Hotel and Restaurants

Conference and banqueting suites have been added with the Augusta hall holding 400 people and the Icaro Hall holding 130 people.

La Finca Sports has been created for the fitness and sports fanatic.

The number and types of restaurant have been increased with the following now being available:

La Finca Buffet – Island layout

Citrus Experience – Mediterranean Restaurant

Frijolino – Italian and Mexican food restaurant

Mistro – Paella and Brasserie restaurant

La Bodega de la Finca – Winery for tasting.

You can see that not only do they have an excellent golf course and hotel but the variety of restaurants available in one area is second to none and you can make golf and golf hotel package reservations through Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best POST COVID-19 PRICES currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Altorreal €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Campoamor €125 Two Green Fees & Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €45 Green Fee + single buggy or pull trolley or elec. trolley El Plantio €80 Two Green Fees & Buggy El Valle €59 Single Green Fee Font Del Llop €90 Two Green Fees & Buggy Hacienda Del Alamo €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Hacienda Riquelme €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Galiana €53 Single Green Fee La Manga North+ South €75 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €27) La Marquesa €107 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Sella €50 Single Green Fee La Serena €96 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Torre €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy Las Colinas €44 Green Fee (from 1pm to 2pm) – Single buggy €25) Las Pinaillas €40 Green Fee (including single occupancy buggy) Lorca €75 Two Green Fees & Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Mar Menor €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) New Sierra Golf €68 Two Green Fees & Buggy Puig Campana €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Roda €120 Two Green Fees & Buggy Saurines €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Villamartin €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Vistabella €84 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 1.00pm)

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.