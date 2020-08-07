La Marina Golf Society 6th August 2020





This week was the 3rd round of the La Marina Golf Society’s Summer Cup and what a scorching Summer’s day it was. 20 members braved the hot weather and thoroughly enjoyed the cold pints in the clubhouse afterwards. El Plantio was the venue this week and was in its usual good condition with the pins being placed in some tricky positions, which lead to some frustrating putts.

However, some good scores were achieved, the winner of the Gold division was Barry Thoroughgood with 35 points and Jimmy Scott also with 35 points winning the Silver division.

The nearest the pin winners were as follows, hole 7, Bill England, hole 9, Jeff Wiszniewski and hole 18, Gerry McCabe who narrowly missed winning the two’s pot, so its another rollover.

The last game of the Summer Cup is at Roda Golf Course, 20th August, the playlist is on the notice board at the sports bar for members wishing to take part.

A big thank you to the La Marina Sports bar for our after game refreshments.