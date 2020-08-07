Flights – passengers remain low amid COVID-19 and UK Quarantine





By Andrew Atkinson

Flights are almost empty of passengers following the UK Government imposed 14 day isolation period for those travellers returning from Spain.

“I flew from Southend on August 4 and there were not many people about.

“And I flew to Alicante-Elche airport from Gatwick and the plane was an half empty,” said one resident of Torrevieja.

COVID-19

Spain has reported 1,178 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours (August 4/5). The number of infections, deaths, hospitalisations and patients in intensive care continues to rise, with the cumulative rate of Covid-19 cases now nine times higher what it was in mid-June.

The Spanish Health Ministry reported on August 4 that 1,178 coronavirus cases had been detected in the previous 24 hours.

The majority of the infections were recorded in the regions of Aragón and Madrid, with 365 and 292 cases respectively. More than half of the total.

Since July 31, Spain’s regions have detected 14,292 new infections, although there was missing data from Madrid, Catalonia and Navarre, some of the areas hardest hit by the pandemic in Spain, which blamed technical problems for their failure to report their figures.

There is reportedly also a discrepancy between the number of new cases and the total. On August 4, the Health Ministry reported a total of 302,814 infections, compared to 297,054 on August 3, a difference of 5,760.

The daily report indicates that this is due to problems with the data provided by the regions and the transition to the new monitoring strategy, under which new cases are only reported, if they have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.