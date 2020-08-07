Egan-Australis tipped to win Dubai Duty at Ascot





Dettori-Global Giant to land BetVictor at Haydock for Gosden

Fly Miss Helen-Hannon eye-catcher at Newmarket

Ascot, Haydock Park, Newmarket and Uttoxeter fromthehorsesmouth.info 34 selections on Saturday’s four racecard meetings

By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Varian trained Australis is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Class 2 Handicap over 1 mile 7 furlongs at Ascot on Saturday.

Eddystone Rock (14-1) is worthy of each-way support.

ASCOT selections: 12.40 Motataabeg ew. 1.15 Jadwal. 1.50 Will To Win ew. 2.25 Game Player ew. 3.00 Australis. 3.35 Spanish Archer ew. 4.10 Grand Bazaar. 4.45 Whelans Way ew.

At HAYDOCK PARK the Frankie Dettori-John Gosden partnership are selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the BetVictor Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (G3) with Global Giant over 1m 2f.

Five-year-old Global Giant won at Newbury on July 19, when staying on to beat Extra Elusive by a length over 1m 2f in a C1 Listed Stakes.

HAYDOCK Park selections: 12.30 Anna Of Lorraine. 1.00 Todo Dorado ew. 1.30 Nicklaus ew. 2.05 Veracious. 2.40 Global Giant. 3.15 King Fan. 3.50 Indian Creek ew. 4.25 Wedding Date ew. 4.55 Outrage ew.

At NEWMARKET Richard Hannon jnr trained Fly Miss Helen impressed on a debut run, when winning at Newbury on July 18, held up and ran on to beat John Gosden trained Sarsaparilla by 2 1/4 lengths.

Ridden by Sean Levey, Fly Miss Helen is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to follow-up that eye-catching run to land the C1 BetWay Sweet Solero Stakes Fillies and Mares Group 3 over 7 furlongs.

NEWMARKET selections: 1.40 Wakening. 2.15 Myboymax. 2.50 Spanish Colt ew. 3.20 Fly Miss Helen. 4.00 Bear Force One. 4.35 Evening Sun. 5.10 Emissary. 5.40 Coltrane.

UTTOXETER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.30 Elleon ew. 5.00 Beni Light ew. 5.30 Pacify. 6.00 Rhythm Is A Dancer. 6.30 Istimraar. 7.00 Anywayyoulookatit. 7.30 Wbee ew. 8.00 John Constable ew. 8.30 Present Chief.

The post Egan-Australis tipped to win Dubai Duty at Ascot appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.