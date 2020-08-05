



Benijófar socialist group will ask the municipal government team for “clarification and details” of the recently announced merger between Atlético de Catral and Castrum Benijófar, which includes the Benijófar municipal football school

They say that many of the families are concerned at the uncertainty generated by the lack of information about the merger, which took both the parents and their children by surprise.

The authorities say that the merger will improve sports methodology, training, player standards and infrastructure for local players but many parents, far from seeing it as positive for their children, say they are very concerned as they do not they know how it will affect them.