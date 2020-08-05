



Almudena Baldó, met with about thirty Orihuela Costa based associations on Tuesday, in order to introduce herself as the new Councillor for Social Services and Citizen Participation.

She also wanted to find out their requirements for the proposed Civic Centre, which she hopes can be built on La Costa, which will provide them with greater space so that they they can carry out their multiple activities.

As the councillor explained “Associations based on the coast lack facilities that can cover all activities, and it is the responsibility of the council to provide the necessary space so that they can continue to develop their work and grow their organisations”.

She said that the City Council already has the necessary financing for the drafting of the project, and for this reason it will be calling a new meeting with associations in September to “establish and agree jointly the needs of the project that will then be commissioned to build this new facility on the Orihuela coast, as well as also deciding it’s best location.”