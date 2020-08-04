



Valencia president Ximo Puig mandatory COVID-19 measures

By Andrew Atkinson

The Policia have imposed fines to a number of people caught not wearing facemasks following the compulsory wearing of masks made by Valencia President Ximo Puig.

Almost 200 businesses, including nightclubs, underwent inspections on the first weekend in August amid President Puig announcing a mobilisation of security measures.

“This decision of security measures inspections is to guard that nightlife customers and businesses are observing Covid-19 regulations,” said President Puig.

Spanish regional police were active and reported 190 inspections during the first August weekend within the Valencia region.

Fines were imposed to 28 people for not wearing a face mask. Legal proceedings were started against nine businesses for not adhering to the coronavirus outbreak measures imposed.

A Campoamor resident said that in Cabo Roig dozens of people were not adhering to wearing masks along the promenade – putting other law abiding citizens at risk of catching coronavirus.

*In Lorca a criminal investigation is underway after an illegal agricultural worker was left outside a health centre unconscious, after suffering from heatstroke. He later died.