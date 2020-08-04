



Given the recent number of positive cases of Covid-19 detected in Mojácar, the town’s Council wishes to clarify the situation to keep residents, visitors and other members of the public informed and avoid rumours and misinformation that only heighten social alarm.

The Health Authorities have to date confirmed 32 positive cases, 26 of which are employees of various night entertainment venues who have been residing in shared accommodation together. At present, all those known to be affected are under full control and isolation.

Mojácar Council is carrying out comprehensive monitoring on those in confinement, ensuring health care as well as that all their basic needs are being met such as food provision and refuse collection. They will be placed under a quarantine control period that will be maintained until they pass two consecutive negative Covid-19 tests. These measures are for the peace of mind and safety for everyone in the town.

Mojácar Council is working closely with the health authorities, contact tracers, and other relevant companies to ensure that that this situation is controlled quickly and completely. These actions will be on-going and, the venues involved will remain closed until a complete and thorough disinfection is confirmed and staff are certified as contagion-free.

Since the start of the pandemic, moving into the relaxation of public confinement rules, Mojácar Council has taken full responsibility in the face of this current health crisis. All the required legal measures have been implemented as well as additional, reinforced cleaning on the beaches and throughout town, particularly in those places prone to a greater concentration of people.

The Council have, throughout the crisis, kept up a strong Police and Civil Protection presence, working with other organizations and local businesses to meet all the regulations and secure the safety of residents and visitors.

These latest occurrences should not imply that there is disorder in all similar venues or, that control measures are lacking regarding the entertainment and activities on offer in the town.