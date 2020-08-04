



The event will raise funds for schoolchildren in Los Montesinos and APANEE Torrevieja,

By Andrew Atkinson

A Mayoral Charity extravaganza is being held in October in aid of raising funds for schoolchildren in Los Montesinos, Alicante, and APANEE Torrevieja, headlined and hosted by the Costa Blanca’s leading artiste Stevie Spit BEM.

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron is to assist in the organisation of the charity gala, staged at The Oasis Bar and Restaurant in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, in liaison with proprietor Graham Stephen and supported by The Leader newspaper.

“I am delighted to be involved in helping The Oasis bar, the Mayor of Los Montesinos Jose Butron and APANEE Torrevieja, to raise much needed funds for the needy and underprivileged in the area,” Stevie Spit BEM told The Leader.

The two-day charity event will take place over the weekend of October 24-25, with an all star line-up including the Jersey Boys, along with a plethora of top artistes and Flamenco dancers.

Nanny McPhee will be in attendance at the event that will also have big star prizes, music, live entertainment, raffles, tombola, etc.

Mayor Butron said: “The charity event funds raised will go towards buying tablets for children at school, so that the most disadvantaged can follow the classes of their teachers.”

Speaking to The Leader, Graham Stephen said: “The charity event is a ‘thank you’ fundraiser for The Mayor’s choice of charity and APANEE Torrevieja.

“Mayor Butron’s help and guidance during COVID-19 is to be applauded.

“It will be amazing that Stevie Spit BEM will host the show – a party for everyone,” said Graham.

Drag Queen, singer-comedian Stevie Spit BEM, awarded the BEM in the 2020 New Year’s honours list, added: “I am committed and looking forward to the charity gala event.

“APANEE Torrevieja is a voluntary organisation that helps children with different capabilities, including education and leisure pursuits.”

The Gala event will be undertaken, adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. Further details will be announced during the coming weeks.