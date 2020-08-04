



The Councillor for Tourism, Mariola Rocamora, has announced the names of the four Orihuela companies that stand out for the effort they have made to implement good practices during the Coronavirus pandemic.

They are Autocares Costa Azul, Dublin House, Bowling Pleno Zenia and taxi nº22 and, as a result of which, all four have been awarded a seal granted by the Secretary of State for Tourism within the SICTED Tourism Quality project.

Rocamora congratulated the companies concerned for their efforts and also encouraged “other companies to make their applications to the August committee, as the municipality continues to promote safe and quality tourism”.