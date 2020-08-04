



The Councilor for Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, demonstrated one of the new hygienic-sanitary gel dispensers on Monday that are going to be located across the municipality of Orihuela.

These are the “SensoDrop” devices, automatic dispensers designed for both interior and exterior use and will be located in areas with high public footfall. These systems have several advantages including a large supply capacity, dispensing of the product without contact, it is powered by solar energy and it has a discreet design said to be aesthetically pleasing.