Vigilance in Alicante, Valencia and Castellon amid Coronavirus Concerns in Spain

By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia president Ximo Puig has arranged for an increase in vigilance in the region of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón starting on August 1, amid the coronavirus situation in Spain spiking in recent weeks.

President Puig, who was in Los Montesinos on July 29 to celebrate the Vega Baja town’s 30th anniversary of Segregation, has put in place security measures to protect the spread of coronavirus – with inspection of nightclubs and businesses to make sure they are adhering to the latest regulations after a spike of Covid-19 during July.

The increased vigilance will initially commence in Alicante, Valencia and Castellón: “It will involve all the security forces,” said President Puig.

Masks are to be worn, mandatory with exceptions, by all and customer capacity limits in bars and nightspots, will be monitored, said President Puig.

“We want to ensure maximum security for the general public with coronavirus cases on the rise again,” said President Puig.