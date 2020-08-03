



No Panto again was the cry! Are we downhearted? You bet we are!

As the group cannot gain access to a theatre to either rehearse in or put on a pantomime due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic, we can only hope that things improve next year when we can again entertain our lovely audiences to some fun and frolics, whilst at the same time being able to donate lots of money to well deserving local causes.

In the meantime, to ensure our Group stays together until we can start rehearsals in a safe manner, lots of social events are going to be planned like the lunch we just enjoyed, being the first meeting of our group since lockdown.

The lunch was made even more special with the attendance of one of our best loved members, Joan Waddington, who, unfortunately, due to ill health, is no longer able to tread the boards with us.

Joan was the instigator of our fabulous ‘Oscar Award’ evenings held after each pantomime, so we decided it only fitting to award Joan her very own Oscar for being ‘The Best All Round Pantomime Performer’ which was presented to her by Dee who has taken over the role of Social Secretary that Joan did so well over recent years.

Dee is busily checking out venues and ideas for us to enjoy over the coming months and if you would like to join our group to have some pantomime fun which we hope will be in the not too distant future please feel free to contact us at rojalespantomime@gmail.com.

WE WILL BE BACK………….. OH YES WE WILL!!