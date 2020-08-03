Prevention protocol against COVID-19 at federal level





By Andrew Atkinson

In accordance with government resolutions, the FFCV has prepared a Protocol on Protection and Prevention against COVID-19 in training, friendlies and competition.

In a statement from FFCV it read: The following protocol, prepared by the experts of the Valencian Community Football Federation, is carried out according to the resolutions of the Ministry of Health of 17 and 24/7/2020, and Royal Decree 21/20 of June 9.

It establishes the minimum protective and preventive measures necessary for the proper conduct of training, friendly matches and federated competitions.

As required, it will be updated as the status of the pandemic progresses and according to the orders established by the competent authorities at all times.”