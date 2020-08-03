Pandemic accelerating in the Valencian Community





The coronavirus pandemic accelerated in the Valencian Community in July, particularly during the last week, when 894 of the 1,602 cases were diagnosed.

In total, according to the data published by the Generalitat, there were 1,602 new cases between the updates of 2 and 30 July. Of these, 894 occurred between the 23rd and 30th.

This trend is also observed in many of the municipalities. The most affected continues to be Valencia, which registered 371 cases throughout July, and 207 of them in the last seven days. Elche had 177 cases in July, of which 117 were last week.

Along with Gandia, these were the only cities with more than 100 positives last month.

Current cases diagnosed locally:

Torrevieja 33, Orihuela 18, Almoradí 11, Rojales 6, Catral 3, Albatera 3, Pilar De La Horadada 3, Callosa De Segura 2, Daya Nueva 2, Benejúzar 2, Formentera 1, Rafal 1, San Miguel De Salinas 1, Granja De Rocamora 1