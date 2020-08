By Andrew Atkinson

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Inter Milan worth £235m in the wake of the Barcelona icon yet to sign a new contract.

Messi – a free agent next summer – has been mooted for months to be set to leave the Nou Camp, underlined with Barca losing out to arch rivals Real Madrid in the race to the 2020-21 La Liga title.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Inter Milan are set to pay Messi £60m a season on a four year contract.