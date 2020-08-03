



The father of Felipe VI, the former King Juan Carlos, has announced his decision to leave Spain. Don Juan Carlos has communicated the decision to his son in a letter.

He writes, “With the same desire for service to Spain that inspired my reign and in the face of the public repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the people, their institutions and to you as King, I communicate to you my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain.”

“It is a decision I make with deep feeling, and with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and for all of them I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With my eternal affection, your father. ”

In response, King Felipe conveyed to his father “his heartfelt respect and gratitude for his decision.”

He said that in these circumstances, he “wishes to emphasise the historical importance of his father’s reign, as a legacy, as well as his political and institutional work in the service of Spain and democracy.”

The former king’s decision comes in the light of the National Court reopening their investigation into his overseas fortune and properties.

Just last week Judge García Castellón warned that, after analysing various documents recently sent by the Judicial Police, there are “sufficient indications” of a crime. These new files are the main basis for the reopening of the case.

Don Juan Carlos has not said at this stage his destination but it would likely be to Switzerland where the vast majority of his fortune is currently said to be banked.