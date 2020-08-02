



Buick 130-1 Newmarket accumalator – fromthehorsesmouth.info 20-1 treble at racing Headquarters; Goodwood 276-1 treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey William Buick returned a 130-1 accumalator at Newmarket on August 1 – with fromthehorsesmouth.info returning a 20-1 treble at racing’s Headquarters and a 276-1 treble at Goodwood.

Buick rode Godolphin’s Danilova, trained by Charlie Appleby, Saeed bin Suroor trained Ghaly, Mark Johnston trained Basilicata and Richard Hughes trained Karibana to victory.

Buick finished second on Amanda Perrett trained fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection Zuba (13-2).

Lightness (11-5), Katara (6-5) and Withhold (5-4) completed a 20-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble.

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.info selections placed were Senita (5-1), Rodin (11-2) and Zuba (13-2).

At Goodwood Treacherous (7-1), Enbihaar (1-2) and Summerghand (22-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 276-1 treble.

At Hamilton fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selections Viceregent (5-1) and My Ukulele (13-2) were placed. As former jockey George Formby once said: ‘It’s turned out nice again’ – it has for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters!.

The post IT’S TURNED OUT NICE AGAIN! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.