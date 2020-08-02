IT’S TURNED OUT NICE AGAIN!

By
Andrew Atkinson
-
0

  • Buick 130-1 Newmarket accumalator – fromthehorsesmouth.info 20-1 treble at racing Headquarters; Goodwood 276-1 treble

By Andrew Atkinson 

Jockey William Buick returned a 130-1 accumalator at Newmarket on August 1 – with fromthehorsesmouth.info returning a 20-1 treble at racing’s Headquarters and a 276-1 treble at Goodwood.

Buick rode Godolphin’s Danilova, trained by Charlie Appleby, Saeed bin Suroor trained Ghaly, Mark Johnston trained Basilicata and Richard Hughes trained Karibana to victory.

George Formby: It's turned out nice again for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters with 276-1 treble at Goodwood and 20-1 treble at Newmarket.
Buick finished second on Amanda Perrett trained fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection Zuba (13-2).

Lightness (11-5), Katara (6-5) and Withhold (5-4) completed a 20-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble.

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.info selections placed were Senita (5-1), Rodin (11-2) and Zuba (13-2).

At Goodwood Treacherous (7-1), Enbihaar (1-2) and Summerghand (22-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 276-1 treble.

At Hamilton fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selections Viceregent (5-1) and My Ukulele (13-2) were placed.  As former jockey George Formby once said: ‘It’s turned out nice again’ – it has for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters!.

