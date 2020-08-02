



In a surprise move at the Orihuela plenary last week a CLARO/Cambiemos motion to address the problem of the many un adopted urbanisations in the Orihuela Costa was surprisingly passed by the coalition government in a move that could see many of their historical deficiencies remedied.

Hope also for the many expat businesses on La Costa with support for their plight from Cámara, the Orihuela Costa Chamber of Commerce, which met with many of them last Friday.

And in sport a short obituary for the popular, former Spanish International, bowler Barry Latham who sadly passed away in La Marina last week.