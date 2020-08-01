



Summerghand (22-1) completes 276-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info Goodwood treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Summerghand (22-1) trained by David O’Meara landed the Class 2 Unibet Stewards Cup at Goodwood on Saturday under jockey Danny Tudhope – completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info 276-1 treble.

“He’s a tricky horse to win with to be honest. I wasn’t sure I’d won. We got a nice run,” said Tudhope.

Summerghand gained a head verdict over Kimifive (11-1), with Brian The Snail (66-1) third and Swindler (12-1) fourth in the 27 runners field over 6 furlongs.

*Summerghand (22-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info treble, following wins by Treacherous (7-1) and Enbihaar (1-2).

A Patent bet returned £539.

