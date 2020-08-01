MONTGO’S YORKSHIRE ROSE BOWL





Played on Friday 31st July was the Yorkshire Rose Bowl stableford sponsored by Gordon Gleeson. 24 players took part on a very hot day but that didn’t stop there being some very good scores. In fact all the prize winners will see a cut in their handicaps.

First with a great score of 41 points and a new handicap of 21.9 was Richard Delaney. Second was Alan Lowans with 38 points followed by Ros Fletcher and George Braddick both on 37 points. Ros also won nearest the pin in two on the 18th, unfortunately as no one managed the 2cnd in two shots but luckily for him, Keith Cottrell won a card draw.

Gordon’s son Nick, and Shane Fitzsimmons were welcomed as guests and Nick took the best guest prize with 31 points. This competition always looks for the best dressed Yorkshire man with the prize going to a very smart Geoff Willcock in his flat cap and wearing a white Yorkshire rose.

Next week’s competition is a stableford sponsored by Robin Thatcher.