



By Andrew Atkinson

Katara (6-5) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the British Stallion Studs Listed Stakes at Newmarket under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Katara gained a 4 lengths win ahead of Expressionism.

Enbihaar (1-2) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info double at Newmarket, following Treacherous’s (7-1) victory in the Unibet Stewards Sprint Handicap, when landing the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

Ridden by Jim Crowley, five year old Enbihaar is trained by John Gosden.

Rodin (11-2) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Newmarket finished second behind 13-8 favourite Karibana, trained by Richard Hughes and ridden by William Buick.

Jockey Harry Bentley, who rode fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Treacherous to victory at Goodwood said: “Treacherous has certainly got the engine – a very good horse on its day.

“He definitely doesn’t overdo himself – and Goodwood suits him.”

