



Pedro Mancebo calls for “coordination between administrations” and the implementation of controls that guarantee that the virus does not travel

British and Irish businessmen are very affected and consider that the imposed quarantine creates an unnecessary social alarm in the United Kingdom

Expat Business Associations of the Orihuela Costa have mobilised to support the Valencian Government in requesting that the Community be exempt from the obligatory quarantine introduced last Sunday by the British Government.

To do this, they have joined forces with the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce in, according to the Chamber Vice President, Pedro Mancebo, an initiative, in which they are trying to contact the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, and the Community President, Ximo Puig, to explain their position.

The Orihuela Chamber met with businessmen in the Orihuela Costa on Friday where they pledged their absolute support to companies in this tourist area and also those in the rest of the Vega Baja, managed by British and Irish businessmen.

The Expatriate community in the municipality is enormous and its businessmen were the first to raise their voices after the British government’s announcement of the 14-day quarantine for travellers arriving into the UK from Spain. “All Spanish companies are affected by this measure, but today we wanted to be here to show our support for the owners of expat businesses,” said the first vice president of the Orihuela Chamber.

Mancebo was accompanied by board member and local businessman, Raymond Kearney, along with many other coastal businessmen who have shown their outrage at the imposition of the British quarantine. “They feel very affected and do not understand why such drastic measures are adopted when they have been extremely scrupulous in applying all the safety and health protocols in their activities,” said Pedro Mancebo, “especially as the rate of infections is much lower here than in any area of ​​the United Kingdom, so the measure imposed appears not to be a strictly medical decision”.

Mancebo asked for “coordination between administrations”, as well as that the necessary measures are taken to guarantee the safety of the travelers, with the carrying out of tests and controls of entry and exit by countries. “In this way we will guarantee that no person who may have COVID-19 leaves our country, but we will also guarantee that no one with the disease comes into our area on holiday,” he said.