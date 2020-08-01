



Friday 24th July turned out to be a sad day for La Marina Bowls Club, we were informed of the death of 2 our long standing members, Barry Latham and Jack Chorlton. Thankfully neither of the deaths was attached to this horrendous virus that is so upsetting.

Jack has been a good staunch member of at least 15 years, indeed when I first joined he was the groundsman. He had been struggling with his health for the last couple of years but this year felt he would be up for it. Jack you will be sadly missed and all at the club send Margaret your wife our deepest sympathies.

Where Jack was known to the club, Barry Latham was very well known to the whole Bowling Community.

He arrived in Spain, having previously been a member of the well-respected Southam United Bowling Club where he produced the club Newsletter. Barry was Club Singles Champion in 1995 and 1997 and regularly represented this county of Warwickshire.

He brought his skills to Spain in the early 00’s where he quickly established himself at the very top of the bowling community. He was an important member of the Spanish National team, travelling as far as New Zealand to represent his adopted country and he eventually took on the mantle of National Director in 2004/05, organising the National Championships during that period.

Barry was not just a bowler but an active member at committee levels for club and country and he would always have sound advice for all if asked for it. He was also a great Newspaper correspondent for La Marina where his sense of humour was always appreciated by the many bowlers who read his column.

Barry will be sadly missed by Bowling in Spain and I am sure that the whole community will join me in sending Wendy and his family our commiserations.

From Dave Taylor (President La Marina BC)