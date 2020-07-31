Nacho Garrido appointed Sports Director at Zambu CFS Pinatar





NACHO Garrido talks to Chief Sports Editor Andrew Atkinson on his career in football after being appointed as the Sports Director at Zambu CFS Pinatar club for 2020-21 season after four years as coach.

A spokesperson from Zambú CFS Pinatar said: “We have enjoyed four seasons in which the Murcia coach has managed to get an extraordinary performance from the team, achieving the most important milestones in the history of the club, salvation, Copa del Rey and Play Off for promotion to 2nd.

“Garrido will continue in the club, playing the role of Sports Director, a very important challenge since this season we will have 20 teams in competition.

“Thank you very much Nacho, for your dedication, passion, sacrifice and confidence in our project. We are proud that you are still in our house.”

