



Torrevieja U3A, despite having been at a virtual standstill for the past few months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and now also for its annual summer closure, is pleased to announce that its newly formed Social Events team have managed to communicate by various means and have been able to put together a small selection of events for its members to participate in over the coming months. Corona virus permitting that is!!

Details of these events can be found on our website and, for existing members, on our Facebook pages. Reservations can be made by contacting the team on torreviejau3asocialteam@gmail.com and deposits will be collected either at Rockys Bar on coffee mornings or at the CMO for the September Groups Fair. See website for dates and times.

A couple of our newer groups have managed to keep going during the troubles. Amongst these are the Chess Group and the newly formed Padel Group which has proved to be a popular event and is played early mornings to miss the heat of the day.

Barry Weston, Torrevieja U3A Press Officer