



Images showing a lack of capacity control and failure in monitoring sanitary and hygiene regulations in some of the most popular leisure venues in Torrevieja have been circulating on social networks.

The councillor for Security, Federico Alarcón, has now confirmed that the Local Police has drawn up sanction certificates for three of them, Velice, El Parking, in the Casagrande industrial estate, and Marina Niki, in el puerto deportivo Marina Salinas. However, all of the venues deny the allegations.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón has also publicly expressed his concern, but without mentioning the sanctions and appealing exclusively for the personal responsibility of clients.

Alarcón has also requested the assistance of the Autonomous Police and a reinforcement of patrols by the Civil Guard-Torrevieja.