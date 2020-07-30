



The pruning collection service in the coastal area has been reinforced with an octopus truck which has been contracted, for an amount of 49,984.00 euros (VAT included), for one year with the option to extend.

The new truck will increase the daily collection service of prunings in high season for the entire Orihuela Costa area now providing a service throughout the day.

People are still asked, however, to notify the department in advance of depositing the waste on public roads.

Councillor Aparicio also said that “We also appeal to the public in relation to uncontrolled pruning deposits on our streets from neighbouring municipalities and private companies, so any help in this regard would be very useful in helping us to stop the problem.”