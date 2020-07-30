



Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, signed a collaboration agreement on July 29th with the town’s Spanish Red Cross (Cruz Roja) President, Concepción Rivero Puche, which included a transfer of 10,000 Euros earmarked for those in the municipality facing social vulnerability.

This financial support, from the Council’s own budget, has been deemed necessary after looking into the cases of local people suffering from the consequences of the current health crisis. Within this collaborative framework, reports are made by Community Social Services, which are then referred to the Red Cross.

The Mayor intends, within the scope of her duties, to provide quick and responsive aid to improve the well-being of any person or family in the town in vulnerable situations whether they are experiencing basic, social or health needs.

Help will be given wherever possible to those in the town that are; elderly, chronically ill or with disabilities, without a family support network, unemployment or in poverty, Assistance will also be aimed at families with children or other dependents that are in difficulty, as well as the homeless.

Mojácar Council will ensure that the aims agreed with the Red Cross are met, with both parties giving their full commitment to personal confidentiality.