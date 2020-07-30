Enbihaar to strike in Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood





By Andrew Atkinson

John Gosden trained five year old Enbihaar (3.00) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes over 1 mile 6 furlongs at Goodwood on Saturday.

Enbihaar, who finished fourth at Newmarket in July, chalked up victories at Doncaster, Goodwood (2) and Haydock Park last year and is set to return to the winner’s enclosure under jockey Jim Crowley in the Group 2 Fillies Class 1 race.

Treacherous and North Wind (1.50) are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Unibet Stewards Sprint Handicap over 6f on the opening race of the day.

Course and distance winner Treacherous, trained by Ed De Giles and ridden by Harry Bentley, won at Haydock Park in July; and David Baron trained North Wind, ridden by Rob Hornby, is worthy of support in the Class 2 race.

Laafy (2.25) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped to win the C2 Unibet Summer Handicap over 1m 6f. Laafy, who ran second of 16 at Haydock Park in July, won at Newbury in June.

David O’Meara duo top weights

Gulliver and Summerghand (3.35) are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C2 Unibet Stewards Cup.

Richard Hughes trained Mister Snowdon (4.10) is tipped to win the Qatar C2 Handicap over 7 furlongs under S. W. Kelly.

Golden Flame (4.40) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the C2 Maiden Stakes over 7 furlongs. Exec Chef (5.10) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info at 14-1.

CHEPSTOW fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.20 New Millennium. 4.50 The Detainee. 5.25 Sparrow Hawk (ew). 5.55 Desert Destination. 6.30 Eva Icon. 7.00 Gordonstoun. 7.30 Gold Zabeel. 8.00 Inner Circle (ew). 8.30 Lafontaine (ew).

