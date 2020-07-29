



All of the sanctions were for non-compliance with regulations on security and coronavirus protection measures

Local Police in Orihuela have imposed sanctions on a total of 100 people for not wearing a facemask. In addition, the agents have issued three leisure venues with a notice of closure for non-compliance with the regulations relating to security and protection measures regarding Covid-19.

Ramón López, the Councillor for Citizen Security, said that “following the introduction of the decree on the mandatory use of the mask, our agents have been informing the public, however, we have now announced that security controls will now be intensified to ensure that people comply”.

The councillor added that “we must be responsible and aware of the importance of complying with security measures, understanding that masks are necessary to protect ourselves and others in order that we avoid possible outbreaks in the future.”