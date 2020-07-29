



In a joint venture with AGAMED, the Torrevieja City Council, has launched the tool COVID-19 CITY SENTINEL, a wastewater monitoring system that identifies the presence of the SARS-CoV virus- two.

The technology allows detection of the coronavirus in wastewater and the calculation of its spread. This innovative tool, has been developed by SUEZ Spain, a business group to which Hidraqua, a company owned by AGAMED, belongs.

The analysis of wastewater will enable technicians to anticipate the appearance of possible new outbreaks in the town.