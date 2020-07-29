



During the state of alarm, the Council organised the “Women’s Cooking Club” which took place during the months of May and June, encouraging many people to share their culinary experiences.

It was a time to create rich recipes that focused on desserts from the area, with fruits and vegetables from Pilareña gardens, providing healthy tips and providing an opportunity to share culinary experiences with other people.

There was a great interest in the initiative, so the council has now made gifts those who were most active in the first edition.

In addition, Espacio Mujeres have published a book of sweet recipes that can be requested from our through the council’s social networks.