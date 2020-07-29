



The Segura Hydrographic Confederation has installed a barrier across the Segura river which is intended to prevent the passage of waste through the Segura channel towards the centre of ​​Orihuela.

The ‘anti-waste’ chain barrier is located near the Ociopía shopping centre so that, when residues, both plastic and vegetable, accumulate in the area, they will be removed to prevent them entering the urban part of the riverbed.

This task will already be the responsibility of the City Council itself. A ramp has also been adapted to allow the access of heavy vehicles to the facility.