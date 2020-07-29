



Council appeals to Horadada youth who they ask to be more responsible.

Both the Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers have been raising the awareness of the necessity for people to wear facemasks in the municipality explaining the benefits of using the mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In recent days, however, there have been 12 sanctions in the town for not complying with the regulations regarding the mandatory use of masks, 3 for street vendors, and 9 for alcohol consumption on the beach.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also made a special appeal to the youth of the town to be aware of the situation and to take seriously the mandatory use of the mask.

Beach capacity has also been a problem in recent weeks with El Conde, Higuericas, Mil Palmeras, Vistamar and Jesuítas beaches all having to control and limit occupancy due to excess capacity.