



The Councillor for Culture, Mar Ezcurra, has announced a program of guided tours around Orihuela museums, that will take place every Saturday during August and September at 11am.

They will have a maximum capacity of 20 people and registrations can be made by phone 672 219 071.

She explained that “In order to publicise our museums and discover the stories they display, we have designed this free guided tour program that will be offered by our cultural guides.”

On Saturday August 1 and September 12, the cultural visit will be to el Museo de la Muralla, where we can enjoy the archaeological site, including the wall and four towers dating from the Almohad period, Arab baths, an Islamic street and medieval houses, Gothic palace and architectural remains of the Casa del Paso (18th century).

On Saturday, August 8 and September 19, the party will be taken to San Juan de Dios Regional Archaeological Museum, where materials of varied and wide chronology are preserved, ranging from the Paleolithic period up to the beginning of the 19th century. Most of the exhibits are of local or regional origin.

On Saturday, August 22 and September 26, the guided tour will be at la Casa Museo Miguel Hernández, the house where the Oriolan poet Miguel Hernández lived with his family. The visit will take in the patio and the orchard where its famous fig tree is preserved, as well as the adjoining exhibition room where the artist Paco Sáez’s exhibition is exhibited.

The recently remodelled Reconquista Museum will be visited on Saturday, August 29. Here visitors will be able to see historical details of the Reconquest in Orihuela, the legend of the Armengola, the Pact of Teodomiro, the origin of our Moors and Christians festivals.

All visits are free and will comply with current safety and sanitary measures.