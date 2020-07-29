



The body of a 63-year-old woman who is thought to have died four or five days ago, , has been found this afternoon at a home in calle San Agantángelo in Elche .

Neighbours of the dead woman had raised the alarm after experiencing bad smells coming from the house. Residents at the property also claim that they had not seen their neighbour for several days. Officers who entered the home with the help of firefighters, found the lifeless body of the woman in the bathroom with no apparent signs of violence.

Five crews from the National Police and two fire vehicles attended the scene. Subsequently, a unit of the Scientific Police and funeral services attended the property.

An ambulance from the Basic Life Service also moved to the house, although was not needed in view of what is thought to be the women’s natural death.