



Orihuela mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, has joined with President of the Alicante Province, Carlos Mazón, and the tourism sector to demand that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez includes the Alicante airport in its negotiations with the UK government, with regard to a safe air corridor, as is currently being proposed with the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

According to AENA data, the number of passengers who have flown to Alicante airport in June is down by 98.1% compared to 2019 and the number of passengers who have flown from Alicante to the United Kingdom has seen a reduction of 69.3%, which directly affects the municipality as the main destination of many of these passengers.

The mayor said “We have to emphasise the importance of British tourism and our town is the municipality with the most British residents on the Mediterranean coast.”

“We are working hard so that Orihuela is at the top of the list of safe tourist destinations, in fact this week we have installed cameras on all our beaches, 11 in total, so that in real time visitors can see the number of people in order to avoid crowds. We are the first municipality in the province that has such a system on all its beaches, “added Bascuñana.

“We have joined with the initiative of Carlos Mazón, so that Alicante airport is considered a safe air corridor”.