Ximo Puig to visit Los Motesinos





Mayor Butron welcomes President of Valencian Government Ximo Puig Ferrer to Los Montesinos 30th anniversary

By Andrew Atkinson

The President of the Valencian Government Ximo Puig Ferrer is to visit Vega Baja town Los Montesinos on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Segregation on July 29.

A project ‘Los Montesinos, where the trails are born’, will be located in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. Project presented at # FITUR2020.

Following in the auditorium there will be a brief institutional act with the intervention of the Mayor José Manuel Butrón and the President Ximo Puig, which can be followed live on the Ayunmiento de Los Montesinos YouTube channel.

