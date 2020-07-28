Scintillating Stradivarius!





By Andrew Atkinson

A cool, calm and collective Frankie Dettori drove Stradivarius to Glorious Goodwood history when winning his fourth Goodwood Cup in style, ahead of Nayef Road, who was receiving a stone from John Gosden’s stable star.

“It looked like he was boxed in,” said Gosden, with six year old Stradivarius having to overcome a gap opening in-running, prior to finding space to thwart glory from Mark Johnston trained Nayef Road, under Andrea Atzeni.

Following Stradivarius’s (4-7f) win his odds have been slashed to 14-1 from 20-1 for the Arc de Triomphe.

“I think it was a great performance, under the weight. He has done a great deal,” added Gosden, who had described the race being Stradivarius’s biggest test.

“What a horse,” said a jubilant Dettori, whose victory was behind closed doors, due to COVID-19.

“Giving 15lbs away and to still win was amazing – an amazing horse – it’s stuff of dreams,” added Dettori, who gained a 1 length victory ahead of Nayef Road (20) with Santiago (15-8) in third.

“Stradivarius has a great heart and will go to France for an Arc trial, then head to the Arc de Triomphe,” added Gosden.

Stock image

