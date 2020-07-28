



Quote: ‘It has been a very difficult decision – but it is the right time for a change,” owner Philip Reynolds

By Andrew Atkinson

Presenting Percy has moved to Gordon Elliott’s stables in County Meath, from Pat Kelly, based in Galway, in a switch described by owner Philip Reynolds as ‘a very difficult decision’.

“It has been a very difficult decision – but it is the right time for a change,” said Reynolds of the nine year old.

Winner of ten races and under the helm of Kelly since 2016, Presenting Percy disappointed in the 2020 Magners Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March, when falling two out, in a race won by Al Boum Photo.

Presenting Percy – winner of over £300,000 in prizemoney – last won at Gowran Park in January 2019: “Pat and I remain friends – I will be forever grateful to him,” said Reynolds.

The post Presenting Percy moves to Gordon Elliott’s stables in County Meath appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.