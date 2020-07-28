Pilar de la Horadada register new COVID-19 cases





By Andrew Atkinson

Pilar de la Horadada registered four new infections of the coronavirus after seven weeks without positives.

An update of the of the Generalitat Valenciana, the municipality appears with three positive cases in the last 14 days, up to July 24, accumulating four new infections in July.

A spokesperson said: “It is everyone’s responsibility to respect the security measures to avoid possible contagion.

“The correct use of the mask, keeping an interpersonal distance and frequent hand washing, will help us to stop this pandemic so that it does not go further.”