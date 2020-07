By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron will be in attendance at the Restaurant La Herradura on August 1 as it hosts a special gastronomic evening 30th Anniversary of Segregation of the Vega Baja town.

Chef Aurora Torres, National Delegate and Institutional Director of the Spanish Selection of Professional Cuisine will be featuring a gastronomic proposal menu.

The menu price is € 35 per person, with seating limited. Telephone to make a reservation on: 966721078.