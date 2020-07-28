Forest Bath in the Albarda Garden





FUNDEM, organizes a relaxing walk in the wooded area of the Albarda Garden (Urb. La Sella, Pedreguer) called “Baño del Bosque”. This novel activity is inspired by the forest baths that began to be carried out in Japan in the 1980s to counteract stress and illness caused by overwork.

They are now included in the national health system and are prescribed by doctors, just as they might advise changes in nutrition or exercise.

It is a group walk, in silence, quiet, where listening, smelling, contemplating and feeling the forest, quieting the mind. During the tour, guidelines are given for connecting with nature and bringing about an inner calm.

The healing power of contact with nature is scientifically proven, in the form of a relaxing walk in a forest.

Two sessions are offered experimentally, on Sunday 2 and Wednesday 5 August, from 7 to 9 p.m., when the walk can be most pleasant.

Places are limited. Book in fundem@fundem.org or 696 975 290 (Whatsapp).